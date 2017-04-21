siliconindia logo
Microsoft Announces New Azure Migration Tools
Friday, 21 April 2017, 11:16 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Microsoft on Friday announced new Azure migration tools and resources to help organisations utilise the power of the hybrid cloud.



Hybrid cloud is a computing environment which uses a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party public cloud services with orchestration between the two platforms.



The new tools and resources announced include free Cloud migration assessment, Azure hybrid use benefit and Azure site recovery.



"A free Cloud migration assessment will help organisations discover the servers across their IT environment, analyse their hardware configurations and provides a detailed report including the estimated cost benefits of moving to Microsoft Azure," the company said in a statement.



Now organisations can activate their "Azure hybrid use benefit" directly in the Azure management portal, simplifying their path to the Cloud in the most cost effective way possible. With the "Azure hybrid use benefit," they can save up to 40 per cent with Windows Server licenses that include software assurance.



Organisations can use "Azure site recovery" to migrate virtual machines to Azure and helps in moving applications whether they are running on AWS, VMware, Hyper-V or on physical servers.



Source: IANS
