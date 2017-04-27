siliconindia logo
Make Bus, Train Reservations Via Google Trips Using IOS & Android
Thursday, 27 April 2017, 10:47 Hrs
NEW YORK: Google Trips, an app for iOS and Android that makes it easier to plan and organise trips, now allows users to make bus and train reservations.



"Previously, it only handled flight, hotel, car and restaurant reservations but now, if users are travelling by train or bus, Trips will organise those reservations for them," technology website engadget.com reported on Thursday.



Trips will also let uses make manual changes to their itineraries wherein they can add details like airline and flight number or the hotel name, even if they do not have an email confirmation.



Earlier this month, Google Maps introduced a new feature that will help users remember where they parked car in case they forget.



All that Android users have to do is tap the blue dot and then tap "Save your parking" to add their parking location to the map. This will show a label on the map itself identifying where you parked your car.



Source: IANS
