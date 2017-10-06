siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

India's challenge is how to use big data for better governance
By SiliconIndia   |   Friday, 06 October 2017, 09:37 Hrs
32
cmt right
38
Comment Right
70
cmt right
13
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email

India which has created perhaps the biggest data repository in the world now faces the challenge of using the information for better governance, experts and officials said here on Friday.



At the first workshop on "Big Data Analytics in Government" organized by the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG) it emerged that India owns the largest complex of data gathered via digitalization of records for purposes like IDs, passports and payment of subsidies.



Big data is characterized by its volume, variety, and speed and the analytics involves its processing in a cost-effective way in order to draw conclusions for their useful application.



"There are a number of areas where huge projects have been implemented, like Aadhaar, passports and the inception of MCA 21," Electronics and Information Technology Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney said inaugurating the workshop.



The MCA 21 Mission Mode Project is the e-governance initiative of the Corporate Affairs Ministry.



"All this has opened up a lot of opportunities to apply this data to improve the citizens' customer experience, to improve government efficiency, especially in the delivery of services and to boost business...to create capacity to serve both domestic and export markets," Sawhney said.



Big data analytics, which then merges into fields like deep learning, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), has tremendous possibilities, the Secretary said.



With IoT (Internet of Things) now coming onto their own after AIT and ITeS (information technology enabled services), a whole new world is opening up for data with things like sensors, for instance," he said.



According to experts here, the importance of big data can be gauged from the fact that 90 percent of digital information worldwide has been created over the last two years, while processing power has increased by 40 percent between 2010-16. At the same time, the cost of storing data has gone down 500 percent.
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved