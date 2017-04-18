Haptic-Based Interactive Insoles To Make Journey Hassle-Free



MUMBAI: Hyderabad-based wearable technology company Ducere Technologies on Tuesday announced its partnership with Tata-owned consumer durables retail chain Croma to offer the worlds first haptic-based interactive insoles — LECHAL — for offline distribution.



Priced at 6,999, Lechal wearable product is GPS navigated and helps users track their direction, keeps a record for their route and checks fitness levels.



By pairing the insoles with the Lechal app to track Maps via bluetooth, the user can set a destination and receive directions via haptic vibrations on his/her feet making any journey truly hands-free.



The Lechal app is available on both android and iOS-enabled devices.



“We are happy to announce our partnership with Croma, one of the biggest consumer durable retail chains in the country. With union of these two big alliances this year, we truly believe to have a balanced business outcome,” said Krispian Lawrence, Founder and CEO Ducere Technologies in a statement.



