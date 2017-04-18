siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Haptic-Based Interactive Insoles To Make Journey Hassle-Free
Tuesday, 18 April 2017, 10:52 Hrs
9
cmt right
12
Comment Right
26
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


MUMBAI: Hyderabad-based wearable technology company Ducere Technologies on Tuesday announced its partnership with Tata-owned consumer durables retail chain Croma to offer the worlds first haptic-based interactive insoles — LECHAL — for offline distribution.



Priced at 6,999, Lechal wearable product is GPS navigated and helps users track their direction, keeps a record for their route and checks fitness levels.



By pairing the insoles with the Lechal app to track Maps via bluetooth, the user can set a destination and receive directions via haptic vibrations on his/her feet making any journey truly hands-free.



The Lechal app is available on both android and iOS-enabled devices.



“We are happy to announce our partnership with Croma, one of the biggest consumer durable retail chains in the country. With union of these two big alliances this year, we truly believe to have a balanced business outcome,” said Krispian Lawrence, Founder and CEO Ducere Technologies in a statement.



Read Also:
New 'Smart' Bandage Tells Doctor How Wound Is Healing
Microsoft Says Users Are Protected From Alleged NSA Malware


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved