Google's Android Pay Now Works With Mobile Banking Apps



NEW YORK: Google's digital wallet Android Pay is joining several banks around the world including Bank of America, Bank of New Zealand, Discover, mBank and USAA, to make it even easier for its users to pay with Android Pay.



Android Pay powers in-app and tap-to-pay purchases on mobile devices, enabling users to make payments with Android phones, tablets or watches.



"This latest collaboration with banks expands Android Pay's capabilities as an open platform, and moves us closer toward our goal of empowering mobile payments everywhere," said Pali Bhat, Global Head of Payment Products, Google, in a post on Thursday.



If you are a customer of one of these banks, you can easily add cards to Android Pay from your mobile banking app with just the click of a button.



After completing the setup, you can use your phone to tap and pay at millions of stores and wherever you see the Android Pay button in your favourite apps and on the mobile web.



"Android Pay will also send you a notification after each successful transaction," the post read.



Source: IANS