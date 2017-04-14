siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Google's Android Pay Now Works With Mobile Banking Apps
Friday, 14 April 2017, 11:25 Hrs
5
cmt right
4
Comment Right
10
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW YORK: Google's digital wallet Android Pay is joining several banks around the world including Bank of America, Bank of New Zealand, Discover, mBank and USAA, to make it even easier for its users to pay with Android Pay.



Android Pay powers in-app and tap-to-pay purchases on mobile devices, enabling users to make payments with Android phones, tablets or watches.



"This latest collaboration with banks expands Android Pay's capabilities as an open platform, and moves us closer toward our goal of empowering mobile payments everywhere," said Pali Bhat, Global Head of Payment Products, Google, in a post on Thursday.



If you are a customer of one of these banks, you can easily add cards to Android Pay from your mobile banking app with just the click of a button.



After completing the setup, you can use your phone to tap and pay at millions of stores and wherever you see the Android Pay button in your favourite apps and on the mobile web.



"Android Pay will also send you a notification after each successful transaction," the post read.



Read Also:
New Method To 3D Print Tools Using Martian, Lunar Dust
Toyota Shows Robotic Leg Brace To Help Paralyzed People Walk


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved