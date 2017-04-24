siliconindia logo
Google Tests 'Copyless Paste' Feature In Chrome For Android
Monday, 24 April 2017, 02:55 Hrs
NEW YORK: Google has introduced the first code for a new feature called 'Copyless Paste' in its Chrome app running on Android OS that will take data from Chrome usage and use that to improve the experience in other apps.



Users can now enable 'Copyless Paste' in chrome://flags in Chrome Canary for Android, although turning it on might not do anything, a report in VentureBeat said.



"If you looked at a restaurant website and switched to the Maps app, the keyboard would offer the name of that restaurant as a suggestion to enter into the search bar," the flag's description said. Data is only stored locally and never sent to Google.



Chrome flags are a way to enable or disable functionality in Chrome that may not be fully implemented, standardised, or that might still be a little buggy.



According to the report, Google started the work on this feature in February. Presumably 'Copyless Paste' will arrive in the next few months.



Source: IANS
