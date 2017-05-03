siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Google Maps For Android Gets New Home Screen
Wednesday, 03 May 2017, 10:31 Hrs
12
cmt right
15
Comment Right
13
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Google on Tuesday rolled out a new home screen on Google Maps for Android, specifically designed for users in India.



The new home screen loads fast so that millions of people across the country who come online can discover and share great places, even during patchy internet connections.



"The Maps team will continue to evolve our products to make them useful no matter where you go or what you do, especially for the millions of people coming online for the first time," said Cathay Bi, Product Manager Google Maps, in a statement.



Now, when users open Google Maps app, they will instantly see a directions card with different modes of transportation.



If users like to access a certain route while on the go without using data, they can save the route to be used offline.



Below the directions card, users will also see icons highlighting some of the other useful features on Maps -- from getting a first impression of a place with satellite imagery, to real-time information about traffic around them, to more details about public transport lines.



After users update to the latest version of Google Maps, they will see newly added shortcuts on the home screen that will help them explore the app in just a few quick taps.



Last month, Google Maps introduced a new feature that will help users remember where they parked car.



All that Android users have to do is tap the blue dot and then tap "Save your parking" to add their parking location to the map.



This will show a label on the map itself identifying the parked car.



Read Also:
New Artificial Pancreas May Effectively Treat Diabetes In Kids
IIT Scientists Create Low-Cost Solar Cells Using Jamun


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved