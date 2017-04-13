Google App For Food Delivery, Home Services Live In Bengaluru, Mumbai
NEW DELHI: Google has introduced Areo, one single app for food delivery and home services, currently live in Bengaluru and Mumbai on Android devices.
"Areo lets users search for local restaurants and home services like electricians, plumbers, and painters, and schedule their deliveries or appointments through the app," the company said in its Google Play store.
The app also provides customer reviews of the available companies, eateries to help you make informed choices from product quality to the timeliness of service.
The app has paid by card, net banking or cash on delivery services.
Read Also:
Toyota Shows Robotic Leg Brace To Help Paralyzed People Walk
Windows 10 Creators Update Rolls Out For Free
Adobe Releases New Tools To Bolster eLearning Solutions
Facebook Introduces Group Payments Feature To Messenger App
Apple Team Is Developing Sensors To Monitor Diabetes
IIT-Kgp Develops Technology To Unlock Encrypted Data
Amazon Aims To Help Parents Monitor - And Talk To - Kids
New Method To 3D Print Tools Using Martian, Lunar Dust
Source: IANS
|- Latest Newsletter
Follow SiliconIndia :
Post your Comment
All form fields are required.