Google App For Food Delivery, Home Services Live In Bengaluru, Mumbai



NEW DELHI: Google has introduced Areo, one single app for food delivery and home services, currently live in Bengaluru and Mumbai on Android devices.



"Areo lets users search for local restaurants and home services like electricians, plumbers, and painters, and schedule their deliveries or appointments through the app," the company said in its Google Play store.



The app also provides customer reviews of the available companies, eateries to help you make informed choices from product quality to the timeliness of service.



The app has paid by card, net banking or cash on delivery services.



Read Also:

Toyota Shows Robotic Leg Brace To Help Paralyzed People Walk

Windows 10 Creators Update Rolls Out For Free

Adobe Releases New Tools To Bolster eLearning Solutions

Facebook Introduces Group Payments Feature To Messenger App

Apple Team Is Developing Sensors To Monitor Diabetes

IIT-Kgp Develops Technology To Unlock Encrypted Data

Amazon Aims To Help Parents Monitor - And Talk To - Kids

New Method To 3D Print Tools Using Martian, Lunar Dust

Source: IANS