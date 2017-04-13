siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Google App For Food Delivery, Home Services Live In Bengaluru, Mumbai
Thursday, 13 April 2017, 11:59 Hrs
14
cmt right
16
Comment Right
19
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Google has introduced Areo, one single app for food delivery and home services, currently live in Bengaluru and Mumbai on Android devices.



"Areo lets users search for local restaurants and home services like electricians, plumbers, and painters, and schedule their deliveries or appointments through the app," the company said in its Google Play store.



The app also provides customer reviews of the available companies, eateries to help you make informed choices from product quality to the timeliness of service.



The app has paid by card, net banking or cash on delivery services.



Read Also:
Toyota Shows Robotic Leg Brace To Help Paralyzed People Walk
Windows 10 Creators Update Rolls Out For Free
Adobe Releases New Tools To Bolster eLearning Solutions
Facebook Introduces Group Payments Feature To Messenger App
Apple Team Is Developing Sensors To Monitor Diabetes
IIT-Kgp Develops Technology To Unlock Encrypted Data
Amazon Aims To Help Parents Monitor - And Talk To - Kids
New Method To 3D Print Tools Using Martian, Lunar Dust


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved