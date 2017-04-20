siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

'Facebook Developing Technology To Build Global Community'
Thursday, 20 April 2017, 10:59 Hrs
8
cmt right
12
Comment Right
15
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW YORK: Facebook aims to develop technology that will help everyone build a global community, the social media giant's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer said at the annual F8 developers conference at San Jose.



The company is investing in a number of foundational technologies over the next 10 years, including connectivity, artificial intelligence, and virtual and augmented reality, Schroepfer said on the concluding day of the conference.



Rather than looking for a one-size-fits-all connectivity solution, Facebook is investing in a building-block strategy -- designing different technologies for different use cases, which are then used together to create flexible and extensible networks, Facebook wrote in a post on Wednesday.



Yael Maguire, Director of Connectivity Programmes at Facebook, said that the company set three new records in wireless data transfer -- 36GB per second over 13 kilometres point-to-point using millimetre-wave (MMW) technology, 80GB per second between those same points using optical cross-link technology and 16GB per second from a location on the ground to a circling Cessna aircraft over seven kilometres away using MMW.



Additionally, Facebook's Terragraph system that is being tested with San Jose in the city's downtown corridor became the first city-scale mesh millimetre-wave system capable of delivering fibre-like multi-gigabits/s of performance and reliability.



The company also announced Tether-tenna, a new kind of "insta-infrastructure" where a small helicopter tethered to a wire containing fibre and power can be deployed immediately to bring back connectivity in case of emergency.



The announcements came a day after Zuckerberg took a jab at Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel's purported disinterest in expanding business to "poor countries" like India.



Zuckerberg said Facebook was for everyone and not just for "the high end".



"I think one thing that people probably don't think about as much as we do is innovation to serve everyone in the community, not just the high end, right? So we focus on a lot of things like Facebook Lite. It's up to 200 million people in like a year," Zuckerberg told TechCrunch on Tuesday.



Read Also:
Now Sign Into Microsoft Account Without Password
Slow Wi-Fi? Enhance Your Vocabulary With This App


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved