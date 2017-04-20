Enterprise-Ready 'Uber Central' Arrives In India



NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing service Uber on Wednesday launched enterprise-ready "Uber Central" in the country that lets organisations provide on-demand, door-to-door transportation for their customers, clients or guests.



The customers do not need to have an Uber account, or even a smartphone, to take a ride with 'Uber Central'.



The service is built on top of the Uber for Business (U4B) platform that enables companies or teams to set up a corporate Uber account.



With this platform, organisations using 'Uber Central' get access to the digital billing, reporting and management tools they need to efficiently manage their transportation operations.



"Our technology makes it possible to create specialised solutions that help our users have access to reliable transportation options at affordable prices. 'Uber Central' is a great example of such innovation," said Arjun Nohwar, Head, Asia Pacific, Uber for Business, in a statement.



'Uber Central' is Uber's first global one-to-many ride product, allowing organisations to manage multiple rides all at the same time and from the same dashboard.



"Today, 65,000 organisations across the globe including Goldman Sachs, Dell, Wunderman, Bain & Company, Airtel, AT Kearney, Reliance ADA Group and Tata Steel, etc., rely on Uber for Business," the company added.



Read Also:

'Novel Tech Could Shrink Power Plants Tenfold, Enhance Efficiency'

Haptic-Based Interactive Insoles To Make Journey Hassle-Free

Source: IANS