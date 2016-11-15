siliconindia logo
Dell EMC Unveils New IT Products And Solutions
Tuesday, 15 November 2016, 11:27 Hrs
NEW DELHI: To help customers scale technology availability with IT demand, Dell EMC on Monday announced a range of products, solutions and consumption models that address cloud, big data analytics, converged infrastructure, storage, data protection and security.



"Today's organizations must embark on a digital transformation. To truly realize their digital future, we believe the vast majority of organisations will transform their IT through a hybrid cloud strategy," David Goulden, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell EMC, said in a statement.



Dell EMC announced the expansion of its leading converged infrastructure portfolio through integration with PowerEdge servers into VxRail Appliances and VxRack System 1000 hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI).



The company also announced the new Analytic Insights Module delivering all of the software, hardware and services necessary to stand up an environment for both big data analytics and cloud native application development in days rather than weeks.



Dell unveiled its Endpoint Data Security and Management portfolio encompassing technologies from Dell, Mozy by Dell, RSA and VMware AirWatch, offering data protection, backup and recovery, identity assurance, threat prevention and advanced response, and endpoint device and application management capabilities.



The company rolled out updates to the Dell EMC Elastic Cloud Storage (ECS) platform, with new support for Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers.



Source: IANS
