siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Dell EMC, Ingram Micro launch Hardware-as-a-Service in India
Monday, 25 September 2017, 06:32 Hrs
32
cmt right
37
Comment Right
83
cmt right
18
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


Dell EMC and Canada-based IT firm Ingram Micro recently announced the launch of Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model in India to help accelerate IT adoption among organizations in the country.



HaaS comprises hardware and premium services including notebooks, desktops, servers, networking equipment (switches/routers) and tablets coupled with payment options up to four years customised to individual organizational requirements.



"In collaborating with Ingram Micro, Dell EMC wants to work with organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journeys to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global landscape," Anil Sethi, Vice President, Channels, Dell EMC India, said in a statement.



The joint go-to-market strategy relies on Dell EMC's capabilities in enabling companies to accelerate their IT, security and workforce transformation coupled with Ingram Micro's reach through 18,000 partners.



"Our partnership with Dell EMC allows organizations access to best-in-class technology coupled with our reach throughout the country and the Value-added services that we bring to our partners and customers," added K Jaishankar, Country Chief Executive, Ingram Micro.


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved