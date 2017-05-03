DEN Networks Launches Premium Gaming Service In India



NEW DELHI: India's largest cable TV service provider DEN Networks on Tuesday launched a premium interactive gaming service for its subscribers.



For this, the company has partnered with France-based Visiware International that provides interactive games for television.



"Playin'TV", that includes adventure games, brain teasers, board and card games, will be free to subscribers, starting May 31.



"Playin' TV is an internationally-renowned interactive gaming channel and we always strive to provide world class entertainment to our customers. The launch coincides with the arrival of Indian summers, a time when most people prefer indoor entertainment," said S.N. Sharma, CEO, DEN Networks in a statement.



DEN Cable subscribers can access Playin'TV Channel number 444. Users need to have a set top box and a remote control to play the game on TV.



