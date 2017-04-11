siliconindia logo
Cisco Wireless Solution To Help Shoppers Stop
Tuesday, 11 April 2017, 11:38 Hrs
GURUGRAM: Global networking giant Cisco and leading fashion retailer Shoppers Stop on Tuesday announced to implement Cisco wireless solution across 80 Shoppers Stop stores in India.



With the Cisco solution, Shoppers Stop has also deployed guest Wi-Fi at its stores.



"We are excited to collaborate with Shoppers Stop as they digitally transform their business, deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences and enhance workforce efficiency to emerge as the retailers of the future," Dinesh Malkani, President, Cisco India and SAARC, told reporters here.



With the wireless solution, Shoppers Stop will get a single-view dashboard of connected customers, insights into customer behaviour analytics, traffic flow and dwell time analytics, location-based services and analytics for effective in-store marketing and in-store tracking.



In select stores, Shoppers Stop is piloting the Cisco Connected Mobile Experience (CMX) capabilities integrated with Cisco wireless solution for enhanced, personalised experiences for shoppers.



"Cisco Mobility Solution will help us enhance customer experience, gather insights into our customer preferences and optimize our resources to offer enhanced personalized experiences to customers who shop at our stores," added Anil Shankar, Customer Care Associate and Vice President-IT, Shoppers Stop Ltd.



Source: IANS
