Best Software to Backup Social Media Activities







BENGALURU: Can you back up all the activities that happens social media including like, comment, tags you have in your timeline and wall? Yes, it is possible! Are you one of those social media maniacs, who really want to save all the activities but not sure where to store. Then this is the right place for you. We know that saving on computer and hard disk can be risky if something goes wrong due to technical snag.



To address such situations, software developers have come up with applications that help you in saving all the data and relax while saving the content. Let’s have a look at the list of apps which can come to your rescue and help you take your data backup in a giffy, as per ET.



InstaPort from Vibbi.com



If you are addicted to Instagram and are wanting to store every your picture of yours as a backup file online, then this is a perfect software, which keeps keep a tab on your Instagram feed, followers, viewers, likes etc. on your photo.



Social Safe



This unique software collects your data from various social media accounts and creates a backup on your own computer and not on cloud. By using the keywords, you can access the information through a timeline calendar or search your social networks.



FrostBox



Apart from storing a copy of your photos and backing up your contacts from different social media accounts, it also secures your videos and pictures for posterity; frostbox is a complete package that automatically creates your daily breakup and stores your data online.



Backupify



This software is focused on business accounts, comes with a variety of services and specialises in backing up Google products.



