Ask Siri To Read Out Your Whatsapp Messages
Tuesday, 25 April 2017, 10:56 Hrs
NEW YORK: If you are using WhatsApp on iOS, then you can ask your "intelligent assistant" Siri to read out latest messages for you while you can go handsfree.



In a new update to the Facebook-owned chat app, users can get their messages read by simply saying: "Hey Siri, read new WhatsApp messages."



According to a report in Engadget on Monday, the new version brings the feature to users running iOS 10.3 on their devices.



This feature is seen as a result of Apple opening up Siri's software to third-party developers at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2016.



The feature will make it easier to keep in touch with family and friends but more importantly, it is seen as a significant contribution towards vehicle safety by keeping eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.



In the new version, it is also possible to select multiple statuses at once and forward or revoke them.



The updated version of the chat service has also added support for the Persian language.



Source: IANS
