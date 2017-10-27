siliconindia logo
Asia-Pacific-Japan's first SAP Leonardo centre launched in Bengaluru
By SiliconIndia   |   Friday, 27 October 2017, 06:55 Hrs
Enterprise solutions provider SAP recently announced the launch of SAP Leonardo Centre here -- a first in the Asia-Pacific-Japan region -- to enable customers and partners to accelerate their digital innovation journey.

The new state-of-the-art facility, the fourth in the world, will showcase key elements of digital transformation like IoT, Blockchain, Analytics, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Intelligence and SAP Cloud Platform

"We are proud to announce the opening of SAP Leonardo Center Bangalore, in the city at the heart of India's innovation efforts," Tanja Ruckert, President of IoT and Digital Supply Chain at SAP, said in a statement.

"We look forward to accelerating the digital transformation of our customers using Design Thinking methodology and unleashing the potential of SAP Leonardo, our digital innovation portfolio."

Earlier this month, SAP had launched its "Leonardo" portfolio in India.

Located at a sprawling 5.15 lakh square feet area at SAP Labs India Bengaluru campus, the new center will offer businesses access to SAP's deep industry knowledge and leading technology capabilities across 25 industries, applied in a live technology delivery environment.

It will also enable businesses to experience innovation through customized visits, design-thinking and co-innovation workshops and sessions. 

Other SAP Leonardo Centre locations include New York, Paris and Sao Leopoldo in Brazil.

SAP Leonardo is a holistic digital innovation system that seamlessly integrates future-facing technologies and capabilities into the SAP Cloud Platform. 

It enables companies to rapidly innovate and scale, redefining their business for the digital world.
