siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Apple Drops iTunes Name From Its Podcasts App
Friday, 14 April 2017, 11:24 Hrs
7
cmt right
3
Comment Right
19
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


SAN FRANSICO: In line with the companys renewed interest in the podcasting area, Apple has dropped the iTunes name from its Podcasts app and has rebranded it as "Apple Podcasts".



"The new term applies to both the iTunes podcast directory and the Podcasts iPhone and iPad app. Also, an official Twitter account has been rebranded to @ApplePodcasts," appleinsider.com reported on Friday.



The company has also revised its marketing guidelines. Now use the "Listen on Apple Podcasts" badge or the Apple Podcasts icon whenever you promote your show or episodes on Apple Podcasts.



The badge can be used in promotions on — web pages, social media, apps and printed materials.



"The company could also support paid subscriptions, whether for individual shows or by offering a first-party plan with access to premium content," the report added.                                                                      



Read Also:
Google App For Food Delivery, Home Services Live In Bengaluru, Mumbai
Apple Team Is Developing Sensors To Monitor Diabetes


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved