Adobe Releases New Tools To Bolster eLearning Solutions
Wednesday, 12 April 2017, 10:56 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Global software major Adobe on Wednesday unveiled Adobe Captivate, a latest version of its eLearning authoring tool and Adobe Captivate Prime -- a learning management system (LMS) -- to bolster the personalised learning experiences.



The two products are used in conjunction as end-to-end solution for specialists who want to deliver learning experiences that are personalised and delivered on any device.



"Adobe Captivate and Captivate Prime enable the creation and delivery of learning experiences that are personalised and available to employees on the device of their choice," said Adil Munshi, Vice President (Print and Publishing Business) Adobe, in a statement.



The new version of Adobe Captivate Prime allows learning and development teams to deliver personalised learning experiences across multiple devices and manage both online and offline training more efficiently.



Adobe Captivate allows eLearning designers to automatically transform desktop courses into mobile-optimised learning in just a few clicks. Users can take advantage of more than 75,000 free eLearning assets and create courses across devices.



Source: IANS
