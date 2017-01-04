siliconindia logo
Adobe Releases End-To-End Solution For Windows 10
Wednesday, 04 January 2017, 10:44 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Responding to the growing need and interest from a large base of user experience designers using Windows platform, Adobe on Wednesday released Adobe Experience Design CC (Beta), an end-to-end solution tailor-made for Windows 10.

Adobe Experience Design CC (Beta) for Windows 10 comes with intuitive features and allows users to export assets from their XD document as PNGs and experience the prototype on either their desktop or through the XD mobile app. 

Currently, the tool delivers core XD feature set for designing, prototyping and sharing user experiences. These will be combined with new capabilities, including touch and pen in the next update. 

The company is committed to deliver updates to XD on Windows 10 every month, and aims to bring parity across the macOS and Windows 10 versions as early as possible.

In addition to releasing Adobe Experience Design CC (Beta) for Windows 10, the company also announced Adobe XD CC for iOS and Android. 



Source: IANS
